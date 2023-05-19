2,185 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 97,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

