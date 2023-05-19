22,282 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Acquired by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,282 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Kinross Gold accounts for about 0.1% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. Raymond James increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock remained flat at $5.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,730,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 511.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

