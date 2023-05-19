2,286 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 261,977 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

