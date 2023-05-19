7,122 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Purchased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

PFG traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 540,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

