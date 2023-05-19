8,269 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

