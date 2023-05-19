AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

