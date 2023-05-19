ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Hits $237.22

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $237.22 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,871.78 or 1.00029958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001993 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $463.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

