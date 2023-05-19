ABCMETA (META) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $87.49

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $87.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,853.14 or 1.00006569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001993 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $463.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.