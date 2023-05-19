abrdn plc Acquires 57,434 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.23% of Healthpeak Properties worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $20.20 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

