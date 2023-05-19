abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 526,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 134,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

