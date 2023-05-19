abrdn plc Has $26.37 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.