abrdn plc Has $32.44 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

abrdn plc increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.30% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $32,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.49 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock worth $2,817,646. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

