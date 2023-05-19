abrdn plc Sells 5,306 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.11% of AZEK worth $34,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 961,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 602,466 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 4,521.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,309 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Up 0.9 %

AZEK stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.60. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,080,000 shares of company stock worth $172,459,210. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.