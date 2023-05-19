ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $344,475.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at $492,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACAD traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 1,836,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,949. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

