Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Capital Square LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.8% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,965,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,797 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,978. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

