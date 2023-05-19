AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 62,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 157,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 2.28.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.