Aegis Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 283,102 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 283,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. EZCORP makes up approximately 2.0% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 0.50% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,168,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 119,255 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in EZCORP by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 228,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,906. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $485.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms recently commented on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

