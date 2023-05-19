Aegis Financial Corp Buys Shares of 327,693 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 327,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Mayville Engineering accounts for about 3.7% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 32.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of MEC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,442. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $257.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

