Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 5.2%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 6,233,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 17,205,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Affirm Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Affirm by 4.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Affirm by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Affirm by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

