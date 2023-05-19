agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Sells 94,173,804 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
agilon health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.32 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on agilon health (AGL)
