agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Sells 94,173,804 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.32 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in agilon health by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,024,000 after buying an additional 71,977 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 86.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $569,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

