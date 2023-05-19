Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $16.32 on Monday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.93.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

