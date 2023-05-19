Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 194,398 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,504,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,756,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.