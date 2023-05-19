ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading Up 0.2%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 16,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

(Get Rating)

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.