AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 426,868 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

AMC opened at $5.09 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 292,113 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,719 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.