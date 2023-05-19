AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.37

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 343791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

