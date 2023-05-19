American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lifted by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,950,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,274,000 after purchasing an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in American Tower by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 947,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.52. The company had a trading volume of 544,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,498. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

