AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $153.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

