AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $153.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

