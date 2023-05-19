Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$4.20

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$4.20 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Anaergia Stock Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

