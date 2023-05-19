Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT at $148.00

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

