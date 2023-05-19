Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Target Price at $69.31

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.31.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

