Analysts Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT at $174.94

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of monday.com by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $150.00 on Friday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

