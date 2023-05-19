Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Hits $259.32 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $259.32 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02589785 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $23,189,555.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

