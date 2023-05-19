Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Annexon in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

