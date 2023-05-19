Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of AON by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AON opened at $324.23 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

