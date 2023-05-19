Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $252,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $324.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.17. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

