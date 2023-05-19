Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

