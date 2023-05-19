Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Evercore ISI

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.27.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $129.92 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

