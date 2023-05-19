Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00012135 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $140.58 million and $9.13 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

