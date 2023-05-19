Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.09 and traded as low as C$3.03. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 28,616 shares traded.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.31 million, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of -3.88.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rakounga Gold Project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also holds interest in the Miller Crossing lithium project comprising 194 claims covering an area of 3,880 acres located in Nevada, United States.

