Ardor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ardor has a total market cap of $79.79 million and $1.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.