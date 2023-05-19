Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,016 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Valero Energy makes up about 1.4% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $110.99. 2,403,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

