Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.14 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,851,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,471,465. The company has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

