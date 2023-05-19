Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $441,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RLI by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of RLI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $128.46. 97,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $132.63. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

