Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Oracle makes up approximately 1.5% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.82. 5,470,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $103.06. The firm has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

