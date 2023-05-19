Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 548,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 196,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,800. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

