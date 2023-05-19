Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.4% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $669.48. The stock had a trading volume of 953,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $655.97 and its 200 day moving average is $695.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

