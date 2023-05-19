Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,367,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 428,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

