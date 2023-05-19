Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Sells $362,691.30 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arlo Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %
NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 1,228,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $849.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.64.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.
