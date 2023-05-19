Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 165,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Gentex worth $56,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Up 1.0 %

GNTX stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

