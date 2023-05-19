Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $51.19 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,382,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.74 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.47, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

